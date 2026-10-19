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NEWS

New Huanggang Port sees record 152,000 trips on Chung Yeung Festival

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The newly redeveloped Huanggang Port handled around 152,000 passenger trips on the Chung Yeung Festival, marking the highest single-day traffic since the redeveloped border checkpoint opened, Immigration Department data shows.

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The figures form part of a broader holiday rush that saw over 1.32 million cross-border trips across all checkpoints, with departures exceeding 690,000 and arrivals reaching nearly 630,000.

Among those traveling, Hong Kong residents made over 530,000 departures, while mainland visitor arrivals topped 98,000.

At Huanggang Port specifically, local residents logged over 66,000 departures and just as many arrivals.

Meanwhile, Lo Wu emerged as the busiest border crossing with nearly 260,000 trips, followed by the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point with more than 200,000.

 

 

Chung Yeung FestivalNew Huanggang Port

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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