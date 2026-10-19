Taxi driver suspected of fainting at wheel in Lok Fu

A taxi driver is suspected of fainting at the wheel in Lok Fu on Sunday night, causing his vehicle to roll slowly forward and collide head-on with a parked private car.

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Police received a report around 11pm that the taxi was on Heng Lam Street near 23 Heng Lam Street when the driver apparently lost consciousness.

Paramedics arrived to find the driver semi-conscious. He regained consciousness after first aid and was taken to hospital for examination.

Police are investigating.