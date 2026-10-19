Experts urge strict lift engineer licensing over Taizoom incident

An engineering expert says the high non-compliance rate found in lifts installed by Taizoom Elevator Company (HK) Limited was no accident, urging authorities to tighten licensing requirements for registered engineers.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ir Ho Wing-ip, a registered engineer and adjunct professor at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, says the discovery of missing fire-rated door frame assemblies in 152 buildings suggests a deliberate attempt to "cut corners to maximize profit."

While noting that most industry players choose not to take risks because violations will eventually be exposed, Ho points out that the current oversight system relies heavily on trust, with fire safety components omitted from routine technical checklists.

Ir Ho Wing-ip

He calls for stricter engineer registration and five-year renewal rules that incorporate four conditions: academic qualifications, training, work experience, and professional conduct.

Louis Szeto Ka-sing, past chairman of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers' mechanical, marine, naval architecture and chemical division, attributes the oversight to fragmented subcontracting and poor communication among workers, alongside an uncooperative mindset within the industry.

He explains that since the fire door frames are installed inside the inner doors, they are virtually impossible to detect from outside or inside the lift without accessing the top of the lift car .

However, he emphasizes that Taizoom remains ultimately responsible for final quality control, adding that private buildings face practical concerns over property devaluation if full lists of affected buildings are made public.

Scott Leung

Housing Authority member Scott Leung Man-kwong describes the incident as very serious and questions whether fraud was involved. He advises establishing an interdepartmental early warning mechanism to share information and manage risk during procurement, while urging authorities to enhance inspection manpower to plug regulatory loopholes.