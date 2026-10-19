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NEWS

APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting to showcase HK’s role as super connector, says Paul Chan

NEWS
2 hours ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po highlighted that the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting 2026, which kicks off on Tuesday, will showcase Hong Kong's unique advantage in connecting the mainland with the world.

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More than 500 financial officials and representatives from member economies, alongside political and business leaders from regional and international organizations, are expected to gather in the city for a two-day session.

As Hong Kong hosts the Meeting for the first time, the financial chief said that the city will seize this opportunity to showcase its status as an international financial center and its role as a “super connector” to the global community.

Chan noted the importance of regional economic and trade cooperation under the current international landscape, and emphasized that the meeting allows Asia-Pacific political leaders to gain first-hand understanding of the opportunities Hong Kong offers.

He added that regional political and business leaders attending the meeting will be able to observe the interconnected development of the Greater Bay Area in innovation, technology, finance, and regional cooperation from various perspectives.

The meeting will focus on four key topics, including fiscal policies supporting livelihood development, digital infrastructure financing, promoting the development of inclusive finance, and exchanges and cooperation among young financial talents.

In addition to the official sessions, the government will organize cultural tours for visiting leaders and guests to experience the vibrant arts and cultural scene of the city.

APEC currently comprises 21 member economies, including China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia, while the total economic output of members accounts for around 60 percent of global GDP and nearly half of global trade.

Hong Kong joined APEC in 1991 and has continued to participate in APEC affairs under the One Country, Two Systems framework following the handover.

APEC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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