Man robs Jordan convenience store with brick, steals thousands in cash

A man robbed a convenience store in Jordan early on Monday, threatening a female staff member with a brick and making off with several thousand dollars.

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Police received a report at 4.31am that a man had entered the shop on the ground floor of Ko Kie Building at 9-11 Jordan Road and threatened the female worker with a brick. She took several thousand dollars from the cash register and handed it over, and the man fled towards Gascoigne Road.

Police attended and classified the case as robbery. No arrests have been made.