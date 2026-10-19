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NEWS

Man robs Jordan convenience store with brick, steals thousands in cash

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A man robbed a convenience store in Jordan early on Monday, threatening a female staff member with a brick and making off with several thousand dollars.

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Police received a report at 4.31am that a man had entered the shop on the ground floor of Ko Kie Building at 9-11 Jordan Road and threatened the female worker with a brick. She took several thousand dollars from the cash register and handed it over, and the man fled towards Gascoigne Road.

Police attended and classified the case as robbery. No arrests have been made.

robbery Jordan convenience store

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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