Man robs Jordan convenience store with brick, steals thousands in cash

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Australian man arrested in Jordan with imitation pistol
01-10-2026 04:08 HKT
Man attacked, loses $300,000 Rolex in Sheung Shui robbery
20-08-2026 04:23 HKT
One dead, four injured in Jordan flat fire, 200 residents evacuated
22-05-2026 00:48 HKT
Three arrested after Tsim Sha Tsui jewelry worker robbed of $500,000 in gold
05-05-2026 18:26 HKT
61-year-old man arrested over false $14,000 robbery report in Hung Hom
06-02-2026 17:56 HKT
2 arrested as police intercept suspected drug-dealing car in Jordan
29-01-2026 05:57 HKT
Man robbed of $100,000 at Mong Kok ATM
28-01-2026 00:37 HKT
Woman robbed at knife-point by man posing as client in Mong Kok flat
26-01-2026 01:37 HKT
Credit card fraud hits foldable iPhone Duo launch
17-10-2026 12:23 HKT
Three arrested over missing fire door frames in public estate lift overhaul
16-10-2026 20:10 HKT