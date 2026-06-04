 John Lee expresses sorrow over passing of former NPC deputy Ng Hong-mun

Chief Executive John Lee expressed sorrow on Sunday over the death of Ng Hong-mun, a former Hong Kong Special Administrative Region deputy to the National People's Congress.

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Lee said Ng devoted his life to the country and Hong Kong, becoming an NPC deputy in the 1970s and serving for over 30 years. Ng held important positions including member of the Preparatory Committee of the HKSAR and Hong Kong Affairs Adviser, making sterling contributions to Hong Kong's smooth return to the motherland and the maintenance of its long-term stability and prosperity.

Lee noted that Ng served as Principal and Supervisor of Pui Kiu Middle School and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Pui Kiu Education Foundation, nurturing generations of students. He dedicated his life to patriotic education and cultivated outstanding talent for the country and Hong Kong, Lee said, describing him as an extraordinary educationalist. Ng was awarded the Grand Bauhinia Medal in 1998.

"I am saddened by the passing of Mr Ng. I extend my deepest condolences to his family," Lee said.