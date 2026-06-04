logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

 John Lee expresses sorrow over passing of former NPC deputy Ng Hong-mun

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Chief Executive John Lee expressed sorrow on Sunday over the death of Ng Hong-mun, a former Hong Kong Special Administrative Region deputy to the National People's Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lee said Ng devoted his life to the country and Hong Kong, becoming an NPC deputy in the 1970s and serving for over 30 years. Ng held important positions including member of the Preparatory Committee of the HKSAR and Hong Kong Affairs Adviser, making sterling contributions to Hong Kong's smooth return to the motherland and the maintenance of its long-term stability and prosperity.

Lee noted that Ng served as Principal and Supervisor of Pui Kiu Middle School and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Pui Kiu Education Foundation, nurturing generations of students. He dedicated his life to patriotic education and cultivated outstanding talent for the country and Hong Kong, Lee said, describing him as an extraordinary educationalist. Ng was awarded the Grand Bauhinia Medal in 1998.

"I am saddened by the passing of Mr Ng. I extend my deepest condolences to his family," Lee said.

Ng Hong-mun John Lee condolences

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FB/John KC Lee
John Lee arrives in Uzbekistan for second leg of Central Asia visit
NEWS
04-06-2026 01:46 HKT
John Lee congratulates Shenzhou-23 launch, calls HK's participation 'thrilling and proud'
NEWS
25-05-2026 01:43 HKT
John Lee: HK will showcase its dynamism through rugby sevens
NEWS
20-04-2026 01:11 HKT
John Lee highlights HK’s role in national rejuvenation
NEWS
04-12-2025 14:17 HKT
John Lee to attend APEC Summit in Korea, lead delegation to Shanghai Import Expo
NEWS
28-10-2025 17:38 HKT
Roden Tong with Qatar Investment and Trade Court president Judge Khalid bin Ali Al Obaidli.
Stepping into the Middle East: seeking new opportunities
INSIGHTS
23-05-2025 04:06 HKT
Hong Kong and the mainland can complement, collaborate and create value with Qatar, says John Lee.
Lee’s joint business mission to the Gulf is a recipe for overseas success
EDITORIAL
13-05-2025 05:08 HKT
Porsche driver arrested in Tsim Sha Tsui after cannabis found in car
NEWS
21 mins ago
logo
(Video) Man caught on video dropping cigarette butt and fleeing FEHD officers in Tuen Mun
NEWS
52 mins ago
(File photo)
HKTB to review Peak light installation plans after public voice strong concerns
NEWS
4 hours ago
Credit card fraud hits foldable iPhone Duo launch
NEWS
17-10-2026 12:23 HKT
Three arrested over missing fire door frames in public estate lift overhaul
NEWS
16-10-2026 20:10 HKT
Chung Yeung Festival long weekend triggers northbound travel surge at Shenzhen Bay Port
NEWS
17-10-2026 14:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.