FEHD files charges against Kwai Chung eatery after rat found in takeaway noodle dish

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has filed charges against a Kwai Chung eatery under the Food Business Regulation after a baby rat was found in a takeaway satay beef rice noodle dish, prompting a hygiene inspection that revealed shortcomings.

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The department said it collected the food sample and inspected the premises, where it found poor hygiene in some areas. The operator was ordered to make immediate improvements.

The establishment, "Wa Jer Restaurant" at Wah Sing Industrial Building, has held a valid factory canteen licence and had not received similar complaints in the past 12 months.

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The restaurant owner, Mike, said a customer ordered a set meal by phone and the food was prepared and packed by staff. He described the incident as "horrifying" but doubted it was a deliberate act, saying no similar incidents had occurred since the restaurant opened over a year ago.

The FEHD said it is investigating from food preparation to delivery, but the complainant has not yet agreed to provide further information.