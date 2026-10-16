Night Recap - October 16, 2026

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Inaugural mainland yacht fleet docks in HK under new cross-border scheme

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Five mainland leisure yachts arrived in Hong Kong waters around noon on Friday, docking at the Lantau Yacht Club to mark the official inaugural sailing of the southbound yacht travel initiative between Guangdong and the territory.

Abby Choi's husband tells court of Macao casino debt settled via former father-in-law

On the 18th day of the trial involving the February 2023 murder and dismemberment of 28-year-old socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung, her husband, Chris Tam Fong-chun, testified regarding financial dealings, underworld arrangements, and family relationships involving the defendants.

Secretary for Security shares past Interpol experiences ahead of Hong Kong General Assembly

Hong Kong will host the General Assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for the first time next month. In an exclusive interview with Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung reflected on his two-year secondment to Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France, sharing insights from his time leading international anti-crime operations and explaining the significance of the upcoming assembly.

Over 93 percent of Wang Fuk Court owners sign sale agreements before deadline

More than 93 percent of property owners across all eight residential blocks at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po have completed the execution of sale and purchase agreements to sell their subsidized flats to the government, the Housing Bureau announced on Friday.

Three arrested over missing fire door frames in public estate lift overhaul

Police have arrested three men, including a company director and an 82-year-old registered engineer, on suspicion of fraud after an elevator contractor allegedly skipped installing crucial fire-resistant door frames during modernization work on 48 lifts across two public housing estates.

Business Today

KFC picks Coca-Cola as US soda supplier, ditches longtime partner PepsiCo

Fast-food chain KFC on Thursday signed Coca-Cola as its beverage partner for US stores, bringing to a close a relationship with PepsiCo that dates back about four decades.

China's super-rich scramble to exit offshore trusts, raise cash as taxman knocks

Some of China's richest people are winding down their offshore trusts, selling shares, and even switching nationality as a deadline looms to declare income booked overseas, say wealth advisers, lawyers and others familiar with the matter.

China's Tencent says AI agents showed unintended browsing behaviour

Tencent (0700) said on Friday that AI agents used to evaluate third-party models displayed web-browsing behavior not intended by the tech giant, in what appears to be the first known incident of rogue agent actions acknowledged by a major Chinese company.

PetroChina set for record trading profit as war upends market, sources say

PetroChina (0857) is poised for a record year in trading profits, five trading executives said, with its refineries outside China reaping bumper margins amid tight global fuel markets as the Iran war transforms the way Middle East oil is bought and sold.

China's central bank to further open up Chinese financial markets to foreigners

China's central bank governor pledged to further open up the country's vast financial markets, saying yuan assets can meet the growing diversification needs of global investors.

World/China

Elon Musk unveils Tesla's 'flying' car

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled what he described as a "flying" car, equipped with thrusters, during a livestreamed event at his SpaceX rocket company's facility on Thursday.

AI is coming for every company, Nvidia boss says

Artificial intelligence will ultimately become a key aspect of all companies, the head of AI chip giant Nvidia said during a visit to Stockholm, where he urged Europe to ramp up its AI industry.

In Malaysia, frustration grows over Indonesia haze

Closed schools, shuttered sports centres and mass mask handouts. Indonesian wildfire haze has caused a regional pollution crisis and prompted growing frustration in neighbours, including Malaysia.

China targets practical action from global governance forum next week

China is aiming to spur more effective and accessible global governance solutions at a forum next week, convened under its push for an alternative governance system for the world.

China says Israel should stop its 'forced establishment' of West Bank settlements

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Israeli President Isaac Herzog that Israel should stop and reverse its "forced establishment" of West Bank settlements, China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.