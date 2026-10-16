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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Fire services steps up patrols, drone deployment for Chung Yeung Festival

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Fire Services Department will intensify patrols and implement emergency readiness measures across 12 high-risk hill fire zones in the New Territories ahead of the Chung Yeung Festival on Sunday.

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Under the joint operation, the department will team up with the Civil Aid Service to deploy 12 dedicated patrol teams to targeted locations across New Territories West and New Territories North. 

The monitored zones include Wang Chau in Yuen Long, Chi Ma Leng in Pat Heung, and Shek Wu San Tsuen in Sheung Shui.

+1

Command centers activated amid sunny holiday weather

To ensure coordinated responses, the New Territories North Command has activated a senior command post, while other operational divisions stand ready to establish senior command facilities or forward command centers depending on on-the-ground developments.

The department spokesman stated that Hong Kong typically records around 600 hill fires each year. 

Over the past decade, an average of roughly 30 fires have occurred during the two-week window surrounding the Chung Yeung Festival, with exact figures heavily dependent on prevailing weather conditions.

The spokesman noted that forecasts pointing to sunny conditions and relative humidity levels between 60 and 80 percent on Sunday are expected to draw substantial crowds of residents to hill cemeteries for grave-sweeping, significantly increasing the overall danger of vegetation blazes. 

He assured that comprehensive operational plans have been established to handle any outbreaks swiftly.

Advanced aerial surveillance and water-drop drones deployed

Authorities will also deploy three specialized technological systems to enhance early detection and firefighting capabilities in rugged terrain.

These include a remote aerial detection system operated from dedicated mobile platforms and an artificial intelligence image analysis system capable of detecting smoke and issuing automated alerts in real time while drones are airborne.

In addition, the department has introduced a heavy-duty drone fitted with an automated water payload drop system capable of carrying an 80-liter water device, providing direct aerial suppression support in remote and steep hillside areas that are difficult for ground crews to reach quickly.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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