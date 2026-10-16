Secretary for Security shares past Interpol experiences ahead of Hong Kong General Assembly

Hong Kong will host the General Assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for the first time next month. In an exclusive interview with Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung reflected on his two-year secondment to Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France, sharing insights from his time leading international anti-crime operations and explaining the significance of the upcoming assembly.

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Secondment experiences and global operations

Tang served at Interpol’s Secretariat in Lyon from 2006 to 2008 as a Specialized Officer before being promoted to Head of the Organized Crime and Violent Crime Unit. He recalled that the nature of the work differed significantly from local policing in Hong Kong, requiring direct coordination with international authorities to tackle unfamiliar offenses.

During his posting, Tang traveled across Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

His duties included coordinating anti-piracy operations off the coast of Somalia while based in Tanzania, as well as countering transnational syndicates tied to organized crime networks such as the Italian Mafia and the Japanese Yakuza.

These operations targeted human trafficking, illegal immigration, and cross-border gambling networks.

Tang noted that Interpol personnel do not conduct direct arrests; instead, they operate from command centers to process intelligence, coordinate inter-agency responses, and monitor operations in real time.

Insights for local governance and leadership

Tang described his secondment as an invaluable experience that broadened his international perspective and enhanced his understanding of global law enforcement dynamics.

Working alongside officials from various cultural and legal backgrounds offered critical exposure to foreign investigative methodologies and organizational management styles.

He emphasized that navigating international relations, cross-border security protocols, and diverse working cultures served as essential preparation for his subsequent leadership roles as Commissioner of Police and Secretary for Security.

Significance of hosting the General Assembly

The 94th Interpol General Assembly will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from November 30 to December 3, drawing over 1,000 police chiefs, senior government officials, and agency leaders from 196 member countries.

Tang expressed gratitude to the Central Government for entrusting Hong Kong with hosting the event, following previous assemblies held in Beijing in 1995 and 2017. He stated that the gathering offers an opportunity to demonstrate Hong Kong's public safety, Rule of Law, and professional governance directly to international delegates, counteracting biased media portrayals and showcasing the city's operational capabilities under the "One Country, Two Systems" framework.

Security planning and interdepartmental coordination

To oversee preparations, the HKSAR Government established a three-tier steering structure: a Steering Committee chaired by the Chief Secretary for Administration, an Inter-departmental Working Group led by the Secretary for Security, and a Police Operational Working Group managed by the Commissioner of Police.

Extensive preparations have been underway for over a year, including venue security, VIP protection, transport management, and crisis management drills. The government is also mobilizing youth volunteers and bilingual support staff via various bureaus.

Tang added that the event will incorporate cultural activities, technical showcases featuring robotics and artificial intelligence used by the police force, and high-level exchanges aimed at strengthening global policing partnerships.