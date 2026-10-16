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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Global tech hubs converge in Hong Kong as autumn electronics showcase draws over 61,000 buyers

NEWS
53 mins ago
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Hong Kong's signature autumn trade exhibitions conclude with strong international turnout, spotlighting rapid artificial intelligence integration and surging interest from emerging markets.

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The autumn edition of the 46th Hong Kong Electronics Fair and the concurrent 29th electronicAsia concluded today, drawing more than 61,000 buyers from 141 countries and regions over their four-day run. 

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Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and MMI Asia, the twin events underscored the city's role as a vital gateway bridging mainland Chinese innovation with global demand.

While established buyers from mainland China, India, Japan, and the United States made up the bulk of attendees, the fairs recorded strong growth from emerging regions, including Central and South America.

The physical exhibition featured more than 3,200 exhibitors presenting a comprehensive sourcing ecosystem that ranged from consumer robotics to microelectronics.

Optimism high for ASEAN and Middle Eastern expansion

An independent survey of more than 1,150 buyers and exhibitors conducted during the event revealed a resilient outlook for the sector. 

Nearly all surveyed respondents expressed confidence that their sales would either grow or remain stable over the next one to two years.

To hedge against traditional market fluctuations, companies are increasingly looking toward new regions.

More than 80 percent of those surveyed identified the ASEAN region and the Middle East as their most promising growth destinations, closely followed by the mainland Chinese market.

Artificial intelligence emerged as the undisputed catalyst for this future growth. Nearly three-quarters of the surveyed firms revealed they are already using or planning to adopt generative AI in their core operations, specifically across product design, data analytics, and customer engagement. 

Furthermore, nearly 60 percent of industry players believe that AI will be the single most influential technology shaping the electronics landscape over the next two years.

Robotics and frontier technologies take center stage

This year's showcase placed a heavy emphasis on practical technology deployment, exemplified by the popular RoboPark and the newly introduced Future Industries Zone. 

More than 120 active robots were on display, demonstrating commercial, logistics, social, and healthcare applications.

Prominent mainland Chinese robotics firms showcased their latest humanoid and industrial designs alongside Booster Robotics, the reigning RoboCup World Champion. 

Representatives from the championship-winning firm noted that they received approximately 100 global buyer inquiries daily, illustrating massive overseas appetite for advanced humanoid systems. 

To meet this demand, the firm plans to establish local distribution channels in Hong Kong within the current quarter.

The Future Industries Zone also served as a lucrative launchpad for local high-tech startups. Xeroptix Technology Limited, a Hong Kong-based firm specializing in algorithmic "brains" for robotic units, reported engaging with dozens of potential clients from Europe, Australia, and Africa, securing prospective orders valued at more than one million US dollars. 

Meanwhile, liquid-cooled AI computing specialist Huahon Data Technology announced plans to register a corporate entity in Hong Kong within the next two months to anchor its international business.

For buyers and exhibitors looking to extend their business discussions, the trade council's smart business matching platform will remain active online through October 23.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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