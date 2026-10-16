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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

China says Israel should stop its 'forced establishment' of West Bank settlements

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Israeli settlement near Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli settlement near Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Israeli President Isaac Herzog that Israel should stop and reverse its "forced establishment" of West Bank settlements, China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

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China has consistently held that the Palestinian question is the greatest historical injustice of this century, Wang told Herzog during a meeting in Azerbaijan, the ministry added.

  • Wang said that promoting peace and reconciliation in the region is the "cornerstone" of China's Middle East policy

  • China believes that the "two-state solution" is the right path to a resolution and the immediate priority is to fully open access to the Gaza Strip so a humanitarian "catastrophe" is not allowed to spread, Wang added

  • At the same time, Israel should stop and reverse its forced establishment of settlements in the West Bank, he said

  • China is willing to work with the international community to push all parties to return to dialogue and consultation as soon as possible and seek a political settlement of the conflict, Wang added

  • China has long been a supporter of the Palestinian cause and Beijing also has close ties with Israel's main regional foe, Iran

Reuters

ChinaIsraelforced establishmentWest Banksettlements

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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