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NEWS

Abby Choi's husband tells court of Macao casino debt settled via former father-in-law

NEWS
4 hours ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

On the 18th day of the trial involving the February 2023 murder and dismemberment of 28-year-old socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung, her husband, Chris Tam Fong-chun, testified regarding financial dealings, underworld arrangements, and family relationships involving the defendants.

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The victim's former husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi, former father-in-law Kwong Kau, and former brother-in-law Anthony Kwong Kong-kit face charges of murder and preventing the lawful burial of a body.

Testimony on gambling debts and triad arrangements

Under cross-examination, Tam detailed an incident from 2021 when he incurred a HK5 million gambling debt at a casino in Macao. His father, Tam Chuk-kwan, eventually settled the matter by paying HK6 million.

Tam explained that the additional HK$1 million was not interest, as the casino VIP room was not a standard finance company but was instead "tea money" paid to underworld figures to locate the legitimate party to receive the debt repayment following the closure of the original casino entity.

Because Kwong Kau was a former police officer known to have connections across both law enforcement and the underworld, Tam's father sought his help to facilitate the repayment process. Tam's father issued a check—estimated to be around HK$5.9 million—to Kwong Kau to settle the debt.

Tam confirmed that after the payment was handled, the family experienced no further harassment from debt collectors.

Financial friction and relationships between the families

Tam also testified about his wife's business dealings with her ex-husband, Alex Kwong. He recalled being shocked and unhappy upon learning that Choi had used funds originating from the Tam family to finance Alex Kwong's luxury watch trading business, estimating the amount involved to be over HK$10 million.

Despite feeling deceived regarding these investments, Tam explained that he maintained a relationship with Alex Kwong primarily for the sake of the children.

Defense counsel noted that an old phone number belonging to Tam was registered as a contact number for Alex Kwong regarding their children's school, which Tam confirmed, adding that he had never witnessed or heard of Alex Kwong using physical violence against Choi.

Status of charges and legal representation

The three defendants—Kwong Kong-kit, Kwong Kau, and Alex Kwong Kong-chi—are accused of murdering Abby Choi on February 21, 2023, at a village house in Lung Mei, Tai Po, and preventing the lawful burial of her body between February 21 and 23, 2023.

All three defendants have denied the murder charge. Kwong Kong-kit and Alex Kwong pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of a body, whereas Kwong Kau pleaded not guilty to that charge.

The trial is being conducted in English before Deputy High Court Judge Brian Keith.

Abby Choi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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