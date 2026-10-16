Ninth CIIE to host record 4,100 overseas firms in Shanghai expansion

Preparations for the ninth edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) are virtually complete ahead of its scheduled run from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, with the trade fair set to host more than 4,100 overseas enterprises alongside representatives from approximately 162 countries, regions, and international organizations.

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Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Yan Dong announced the details during a State Council Information Office press conference in Beijing, noting that the exhibition will seek to further improve its market-driven, distinctive, and specialized capabilities.

The overall exhibition area will exceed 440,000 square meters for the first time, driven by a dedicated corporate exhibition space that has expanded past 370,000 square meters.

Record corporate participation and product debuts

The corporate exhibition will include more than 300 Fortune Global 500 corporations and industry leaders, while over 2,000 companies will take part for the first time.

Exhibitors are projected to unveil more than 480 representative products making their global, Asian, or Chinese debuts, reaching an all-time high for the event.

American businesses will cover more than 50,000 square meters of exhibition space, maintaining the top ranking among all participating countries for the eighth straight edition and expanding their footprint by 1,500 square meters compared to the previous year.

Exhibitors from Canada and New Zealand have also registered their largest presence in the expo's history. In the national pavilion section, 69 countries and international organizations will present exhibits, surpassing last year's total.

Concurrent forum to release global openness and export studies

Alongside the main exhibition, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum will convene under the theme of stable cooperation and jointly building an open world economy. The forum will feature a primary plenary session alongside 23 parallel panel discussions.

Organizers will continue their annual release of the World Openness Report together with the World Openness Index during the gathering and will introduce a new flagship research publication assessing development capacity for exporting to the Chinese market.