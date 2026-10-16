logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Elon Musk unveils Tesla's 'flying' car

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car, at a launch event in Waco, Texas, US, on October 15, 2026, in this still image taken from a handout video. Tesla/Handout via REUTERS
Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car, at a launch event in Waco, Texas, US, on October 15, 2026, in this still image taken from a handout video. Tesla/Handout via REUTERS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled what he described as a "flying" car, equipped with thrusters, during a livestreamed event at his SpaceX rocket company's facility on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Technical and regulatory challenges have so far prevented the much-hyped flying car sector from getting off the ground.

Musk revealed his new Roadster sports car during a launch event at a SpaceX test facility in Texas.

During the demo, which was livestreamed on Tesla's X account, the car launched from a steep ramp and landed on its wheels.

"Flying cars are real," Musk said during the event.

He added that the vehicle's "success is not guaranteed" but that "it will probably work."

Musk said the car was equipped with "ultra high-pressure air tanks" to propel itself into the air.

The tech billionaire described the development as "what happens when you have a collaboration with the world's best car company and the world's best rocket company," referring to Tesla and SpaceX.

The vehicle would go into production in 2028, he said.

American aviation pioneer Glenn Curtiss debuted the first flying car prototype in 1917.

But successful designs have become more seriously contemplated only in recent years as electric motors and high-performance batteries have advanced.

AFP

Elon MuskTesla'flying' car

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ?ar, at a launch event in Waco, Texas, US, on October 15, 2026, in this still image taken from a handout video.
Tesla unveils next generation Roadster sports EV with SpaceX thrusters
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
Tesla set to unveil next generation Roadster sports EV after years of delay
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Donald Trump and Elon Musk speak to the media at the White House driveway, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Elon Musk renames SpaceXAI to SpaceX Super Intelligence
INNOVATION
11-10-2026 18:19 HKT
Founder, CEO, Chairman and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, Elon Musk, speaks via videolink on the day of SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, U.S., June 12, 2026. REUTERS
Elon Musk regains trillionaire status on SpaceX, Tesla rally
FINANCE
06-10-2026 11:15 HKT
Exterior view of the Tesla Gigafactory during a government-organised media trip in Shanghai, China, April 14, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
Tesla posts stronger-than-expected quarterly deliveries
FINANCE
02-10-2026 22:24 HKT
A Tesla Model S is parked in front of Oslofjorden, Oslo, Norway, April 9, 2025. REUTERS
Tesla September registrations rise across Europe, extending recovery
FINANCE
01-10-2026 19:57 HKT
A Tesla Cybercab drives in Times Square following an appearance in New York City, U.S., October 27, 2025. REUTERS
US opens probe into Tesla Cybercab compliance with federal safety rules
INNOVATION
04-09-2026 22:40 HKT
Mounted police patrols as gold-colored Tesla Cybercabs arrive for an event in downtown Austin, Texas, U.S., September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenle
Tesla starts Cybercab rides in Austin, drawing US safety agency interest
INNOVATION
04-09-2026 14:43 HKT
SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk speaks via video conference to delegates at the G20 Innovation Ministerial summit, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S., September 1, 2026. REUTERS
Elon Musk says AI will add US$30 trillion to global economy, but power crunch looms by 2027
FINANCE
02-09-2026 19:51 HKT
AFP
SpaceXAI to launch Grok 4.7 model in 10 days to outpace rivals
INNOVATION
02-09-2026 16:48 HKT
HK unlikely to be hit as Typhoon Champi gathers strength
NEWS
15-10-2026 17:54 HKT
(File photo)
Second Guangzhou-Shenzhen high-speed rail to link HK as three routes weighed
NEWS
15-10-2026 13:30 HKT
Man steals gold chain worth $70,000 from Tai Po jewelry store
NEWS
14-10-2026 17:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.