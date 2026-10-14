Man steals gold chain worth $70,000 from Tai Po jewelry store

A man stole a gold chain worth about HK$70,000 from a jewelry store on Kwong Fuk Road in Tai Po on Wednesday afternoon (Oct 14).

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The man, aged about 40, entered the store at 70 Kwong Fuk Road at around 3pm, posing as a customer looking to buy a gold chain.

A staff member showed him a chain weighing more than one tael to try on, but he snatched it and fled towards Kwong Fuk Lane.

Police classified the case as theft and are hunting for the suspect.