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HONG KONG
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NEWS

HK unlikely to be hit as Typhoon Champi gathers strength

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A tropical depression east of Guam is forecast to become this year’s 30th typhoon, Champi, within 24 hours, potentially becoming a super typhoon as it is expected to move west-northwest, China’s National Meteorological Center said. 

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The Hong Kong Observatory said the city is less likely to be hit directly and that tropical cyclones are unlikely to affect Hong Kong for the rest of October. It may move toward waters east of Luzon early to mid next week. Its later track remains uncertain, but it has a higher chance of turning north and passing through waters east of Taiwan.

AI weather models all show Champi making a 90-degree northward turn near eastern Taiwan. Model Pangu forecasts the storm will cross Japan on October 26, while Fuxi and Fengwu show it passing near Tokyo between October 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Koguma in the western North Pacific weakened into an extratropical cyclone on October 14.

Locally, the Observatory said a fresh easterly airstream will bring stronger winds and one or two showers to the Guangdong coast over the next two or three days. 

As an upper-air anticyclone strengthens, the South China coast should be generally sunny and dry early to mid next week, with hot daytime weather. A northeast monsoon is expected to affect southern China late next week.

The Observatory predicted mostly sunny weather in the next nine days. 

​The conditions on Saturday will be mostly cloudy with one or two showers. On Sunday, the weather will start mostly cloudy with one or two light showers. 

​Next week will be cooler, with the lowest temperature on October 23 dropping to 25 degrees, with sunny periods and dry daytime conditions.

Hong Kong Observatory

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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