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NEWS

Officers arrest suspected fraudster over fake hospital emergency loans in Yuen Long

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police in Yuen Long have arrested a man suspected of cheating multiple residents and a taxi driver out of cash across rural Kam Tin by fabricating medical emergencies involving his relatives.

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The suspect was detained on Thursday on suspicion of obtaining property by deception following an investigation by the Pat Heung Division Rural Patrol Unit.

Fraudster pulls on sympathy strings

Law enforcement authorities said the suspect had repeatedly roamed the Kam Tin area, approaching local villagers and appealing to their sympathy by claiming that a family member was critically ill and in urgent need of money. Once he secured the funds, he fled the scene, leaving several well-intentioned residents out of pocket.

Investigators found that the man used the same tactic on the morning of October 9, when he stopped a taxi driver in the area to solicit cash before running away.

Rural patrol officers tracked the suspect down following targeted inquiries and arrested him on October 15. Police reiterated that members of the public should remain cautious when strangers approach them to borrow money under various pretexts, warning residents to never hand over cash easily.

Netizens share encounters 

The arrest followed numerous community complaints and social media posts warning neighbors about a recurring street solicitor active in the neighborhood since last year.

Residents recounted seeing a man dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, styling his hair with gel and wearing a face mask, frequently loitering near the Kam Sheung Road vegetable station and the Ng Ka Tsuen archway. 

Locals said the man often introduced himself as a hairstylist and claimed he needed immediate cab fare because a family member was being treated in a hospital emergency room.

Other residents described being approached at their doorsteps in the middle of the night for amounts ranging from several hundred to HK$1,000.

One villager recalled seeing the individual block a taxi in the middle of a roadway to solicit funds from the driver, while others noted that he regularly waited near refuse collection points to seek out potential targets.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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