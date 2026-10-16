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NEWS

Tin Shui Wai woman handed three-month hospital order over seditious displays outside public housing flat

NEWS
26 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A 61-year-old homemaker suffering from schizophrenia was sentenced to a three-month hospital order at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts after being found guilty of knowingly publishing and displaying seditious materials outside her Tin Shui Wai public housing residence.

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Principal Magistrate Don So Man-lung delivered the verdict, finding that the cumulative impact of colonial-era flags, protest slogans, and written statements publicly displayed by Yang Chau-kei between March and November 2024 demonstrated a clear intention to challenge China's sovereign authority over Hong Kong.

Magistrate dismisses property management grievance defense

Yang faced one count of knowingly publishing or displaying seditious publications under national security legislation, covering acts committed at her flat in Chung Kam House at Tin Chung Court. 

According to the prosecution, she affixed colonial Hong Kong flags, Commonwealth flags, and papers featuring protest slogans on her front entrance, living room windows, and the public corridor wall outside her apartment.

The defendant, who represented herself at trial, pleaded not guilty and testified that her actions were solely motivated by personal disputes with property management personnel and security guards at the residential estate. 

She asserted that she lacked any seditious purpose and presumed that security staff would promptly remove the materials before passers-by could see them.

Delivering his ruling, Magistrate So stated that while the court accepted she harbored grievances against estate staff, the displayed content far exceeded a standard management complaint. 

The magistrate observed that Yang included no constructive suggestions for service improvements and noted that had she not intended to display the slogans to the public, she could have kept them inside her private living quarters. 

Magistrate So ruled that affixing large, multi-colored materials across exterior corridors and windows indicated that she was well aware others would see them, reflecting an intent to incite dissatisfaction against the constitutional system and dispute the central government's sovereign jurisdiction.

Medical evaluations and defendant background

Psychiatric assessments presented to the court revealed that Yang suffered from schizophrenia alongside suspected delusional symptoms, though medical examiners confirmed she remained mentally fit to enter a plea and face trial.

The court heard that Yang had two prior unrelated convictions and had previously worked in the insurance, cosmetics, and security sectors before becoming a homemaker. 

In her mitigation plea, she stated that she lived with and cared for her younger son, adding that her ongoing joint pain had worsened during her period in custody.

Accepting the recommendations of two independent psychiatric evaluations, Magistrate So concluded that compulsory medical treatment was necessary and ordered Yang detained under a three-month hospital order.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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