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NEWS

Govt reviews dog-control laws, eyes tougher penalties by next year

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The government is conducting a comprehensive review of existing dog-control legislation and aims to complete the legislative amendments next year, Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan said.

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Tse said the government would consult the Legislative Council Panel on the proposed amendments by the end of this year.

In a written reply to lawmakers, he said the government was deeply concerned about recent dog attacks on people and animals. The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) and police are investigating the causes of the incidents and have taken enforcement and control measures.

The government will study whether to increase penalties for abandoning animals and failing to keep dogs under proper control, Tse said.

On whether the definition of “fighting dogs” should be updated, he said the government was gathering views from stakeholders and would also refer to the regulatory experience of other jurisdictions.

The AFCD is stepping up patrols and stray dog capture operations in high-risk areas where incidents have occurred or where larger numbers of stray dogs are found, in a bid to reduce risks to public safety.

Tse said the department would take strict enforcement action against dog owners found to have failed to keep their animals under proper control.

He also stressed that existing legislation does not provide for any arrangement for “registering a dog’s microchip on another person’s behalf.”

Registered dog owners are legally responsible for properly caring for and controlling dogs registered in their names, he said.

Abandoning a dog or allowing it to wander uncontrolled in a public place is an offense. The AFCD is also studying revisions to the dog license application form to use clearer wording reminding owners of their legal responsibilities.

dog attack

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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