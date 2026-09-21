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Police patrol Yuen Long dog attack scene for second night, new CCTV installed

NEWS
41 mins ago
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Police continued to patrol the area around Pok Wai South Road in Yuen Long on Monday night, the second evening after a 27-year-old woman died in a suspected dog attack, to prevent further incidents.

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Two CCTV cameras have been installed on fencing next to a cycle track at the Nam Sang Wai Sewage Pumping Station, about 100 metres from the scene, believed to capture more angles.

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Police earlier said the woman got off at Yuen Long MTR station around 11.40pm on Saturday, rented a shared bicycle and rode towards her home. At about 11.55pm, a CCTV camera about 30 metres from the scene captured three dogs chasing her bicycle. That footage was the last image of the woman, and no camera captured the actual attack.

Police appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact the Yuen Long district crime investigation team at 3661 4641.

dog attack Yuen Long CCTV

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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