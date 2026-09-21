Police patrol Yuen Long dog attack scene for second night, new CCTV installed

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Woman dies after suspected dog attack in Yuen Long
20-09-2026 17:27 HKT
Yuen Long police anti-vice op nets 31 mainland women
03-09-2026 06:21 HKT
13 mainland women arrested in Yuen Long anti-vice operation
26-08-2026 02:31 HKT
Parents arrested after 2-year-old boy allegedly left home alone in Yuen Long
25-08-2026 05:06 HKT
Woman killed in dog attack at Ta Kwu Ling pet hotel she operated
21-08-2026 01:05 HKT
Large dog in Yuen Long attack will not be euthanized, says AFCD
20-08-2026 20:07 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Law Society proposes allowing solicitors to be appointed Senior Counsel
21-09-2026 01:56 HKT