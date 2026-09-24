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NEWS

Background of Yuen Long dog attack victim revealed and late-night cycling explained

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The background of 27-year-old victim Eva has emerged following a fatal dog attack on Pok Wai South Road in Yuen Long on Saturday night, with friends explaining why she was cycling home late.

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Eva, a devout Christian who lived in Fairview Park with her family for over a decade, was returning home after a church gathering in Tsuen Wan. She took a Tuen Ma Line train to Yuen Long station and rented a shared bicycle to ride home. 

Investigators suspect she was chased by a pack of dogs near a Drainage Services Department sewage pumping station on Pok Wai South Road, causing her to lose balance and fall before being fatally bitten on the neck.

Addressing questions about her late-night commute, a former university classmate explained that Eva preferred cycling at night to exercise while avoiding daytime heat and sun exposure.

Friends remembered her as a talented individual who played in a student band, assisted in short film productions, and actively served her church by leading Sunday praise and tutoring children.

Mourners have placed flowers near the scene along Pok Wai South Road, while police continue to investigate the fatal incident.

 

Yuen Longdog attack

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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