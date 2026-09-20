Woman dies after suspected dog attack in Yuen Long

A 27-year-old woman died after an apparent dog attack while cycling in Yuen Long early Sunday morning, police said.
The tragedy happened shortly after midnight, when a passerby found the woman unconscious near a sewage pumping station on Pok Wai South Road in Nam Sang Wai.
Police officers said the woman was covered in blood, unresponsive, without a pulse, and suffering from severe head and leg injuries. She was rushed to Pok Oi Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
At a press conference Sunday afternoon, police identified the victim as a 27-year-old local who lived near Fairview Park. CCTV footage showed the woman leaving Yuen Long MTR station around 11.40pm on Saturday, cycling home on a shared bicycle.
Additional footage captured three to four dogs chasing her along a cycle track at approximately 11.55pm, about 30 meters from where her body was found.
Police said there were no other suspicious people or vehicles in the area at the time.
A preliminary examination revealed lacerations on the woman's head, neck, arms, and legs, with most injuries believed to have been caused by animal bites and scratches. While police initially suspect a dog attack, the official cause of death is pending further examination.
The case has been referred to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department.