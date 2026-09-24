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NEWS

Yuen Long stray dog search operation enters fifth day after fatal attack

NEWS
32 mins ago
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Police and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department returned to Yuen Long on Thursday morning for another search operation for stray dogs, days after a 27-year-old woman died in a suspected dog attack. 

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The operation follows earlier rounds that netted a total of eight stray dogs, all handed to the AFCD for inspection. 

With the operation entering its fifth day, about 80 officers gathered at Nam Sang Wai around 9am before moving out to search Pok Wai South Road, Pok Wai West Road, Yau Pok Road and Kam Pok Road. 

The search targeted aggressive dogs and those without microchips. Shortly before 1pm, operations had ended with no suspicious dogs caught. 

Notably, one of the stray dogs caught earlier was registered to Kent Luk, founder of the animal welfare group Paws Guardian Rescue Shelter. 

It is understood that Luk has been charged by the AFCD with failing to properly control a dog and holding an expired dog license.

Yuen Longdog attackstray dogs

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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