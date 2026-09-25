Henderson Land marks 50th anniversary with community initiatives benefiting over 120,000

Henderson Land has reached more than 120,000 people through a series of community initiatives marking its 50th anniversary, including learning allowances for grassroots students and festive gifts for families ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

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The developer said its anniversary activities over the past nine months have included charity runs, gatherings for seniors and community fun days. It also partnered with Legislative Council members to distribute 50,000 umbrella canes across Hong Kong to support residents in need.

With the new school year underway, the group has increased its learning allowance for student members of its Nam Cheong and Prince Edward Community Living Rooms from HK$1,000 to HK$1,500 each, benefiting more than 2,300 students.

Now in its third year, the initiative aims to ease the financial burden on grassroots families amid rising costs for textbooks and other learning essentials.

The allowances will be distributed through CharityToday, a digital platform operated by St. James' Settlement.

To celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, Henderson Land has also sponsored a festive gathering at Pok Oi Hospital's Kong Ha Wai Village transitional housing project for the fourth consecutive year.

Together with its Henderson Warmth Volunteer Team, the developer distributed 2,000 gift packs containing groceries and household essentials to residents.

Mooncakes and vegetarian buns were also given to members of the Nam Cheong and Prince Edward Community Living Rooms to share the festive spirit with grassroots families.

Founded in 1976, Henderson Land has rolled out a series of charitable activities throughout its anniversary year to thank the community for its support over the past five decades.

The group said it would continue working with community organizations and other sectors to support people in need and promote a more inclusive society.

