logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Henderson Land marks 50th anniversary with community initiatives benefiting over 120,000

NEWS
33 mins ago

by

Marco Lam

logo
logo
logo
The Henderson Warmth Volunteer Team distributed gift packs to residents of “Pok Oi Kong Ha Wai Village”, bringing festive joy ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.
The Henderson Warmth Volunteer Team distributed gift packs to residents of “Pok Oi Kong Ha Wai Village”, bringing festive joy ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Henderson Land has reached more than 120,000 people through a series of community initiatives marking its 50th anniversary, including learning allowances for grassroots students and festive gifts for families ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The developer said its anniversary activities over the past nine months have included charity runs, gatherings for seniors and community fun days. It also partnered with Legislative Council members to distribute 50,000 umbrella canes across Hong Kong to support residents in need.

With the new school year underway, the group has increased its learning allowance for student members of its Nam Cheong and Prince Edward Community Living Rooms from HK$1,000 to HK$1,500 each, benefiting more than 2,300 students.

Now in its third year, the initiative aims to ease the financial burden on grassroots families amid rising costs for textbooks and other learning essentials.

The allowances will be distributed through CharityToday, a digital platform operated by St. James' Settlement.

To celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, Henderson Land has also sponsored a festive gathering at Pok Oi Hospital's Kong Ha Wai Village transitional housing project for the fourth consecutive year.

Together with its Henderson Warmth Volunteer Team, the developer distributed 2,000 gift packs containing groceries and household essentials to residents.

Mooncakes and vegetarian buns were also given to members of the Nam Cheong and Prince Edward Community Living Rooms to share the festive spirit with grassroots families.

The Henderson Warmth Volunteer Team distributed gift packs to residents of “Pok Oi Kong Ha Wai Village”, bringing festive joy ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.
The Henderson Warmth Volunteer Team distributed gift packs to residents of “Pok Oi Kong Ha Wai Village”, bringing festive joy ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.
The Henderson Warmth Volunteer Team distributed gift packs to residents of “Pok Oi Kong Ha Wai Village”, bringing festive joy ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Henderson Land presented mooncakes and vegetarian buns to members of its affiliated Nam Cheong and Prince Edward Community Living Rooms during the Mid-Autumn Festival, conveying heartfelt festival greetings.
Henderson Land presented mooncakes and vegetarian buns to members of its affiliated Nam Cheong and Prince Edward Community Living Rooms during the Mid-Autumn Festival, conveying heartfelt festival greetings.

Founded in 1976, Henderson Land has rolled out a series of charitable activities throughout its anniversary year to thank the community for its support over the past five decades.

The group said it would continue working with community organizations and other sectors to support people in need and promote a more inclusive society.
 

Henderson Landcommunity initiatives

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
From right: Ricky Wong; Phoebe Yee Lai-chu, Wheelock's assistant director and general manager (commercial).
Double Coast III releases 94 units in third price list
PROPERTY
07-09-2026 16:11 HKT
One Victoria Cove offers 35 units in fourth price list
PROPERTY
01-09-2026 19:24 HKT
Henderson Land's Kam Pok Road project.
Henderson Land's Kam Pok Road project receives no objection from Planning Department
PROPERTY
09-07-2026 15:40 HKT
Over $700,000 in gold prizes up for grabs as Henderson Land marks 50 years
NEWS
26-06-2026 12:53 HKT
Henderson
Henderson Land celebrates 50th anniversary with over 100-prize lucky draw
FINANCE
26-06-2026 11:57 HKT
Chester sells five units by tender on Wednesday
PROPERTY
01-04-2026 18:26 HKT
Thomas Lam
Chester to launch final round sales before Easter
PROPERTY
31-03-2026 16:38 HKT
Mark Hahn(left)
Henderson Land names Hung Hom project "One Victoria Cove", offering 1,296 units
PROPERTY
26-03-2026 15:27 HKT
Thomas Lam
Henderson Land raises prices for Chester in Hung Hom by 2 percent
PROPERTY
22-03-2026 20:37 HKT
A garden of plush blooms brings art and community together
ARTS & CULTURE
17-03-2026 20:22 HKT
A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS
Morgan Stanley Asia deals leaked in missent email attachment
FINANCE
19 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
Siobhan Haughey takes silver in Asian Games 50m freestyle to reach four-medal tally
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.