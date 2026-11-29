Police removed a suspicious object from an ATM keypad at an HSBC branch in Shau Kei Wan on Sunday, with no arrests made so far.

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At about 1pm, a cash-in-transit worker alerted the bank and police after spotting the object on one of two ATMs at the HSBC Express Banking center on Shau Kei Wan Road, near Sun Sing Street.

Officers cordoned off the area to gather evidence and temporarily suspended operations at the center. They used a screwdriver to remove the object, which was taken away for investigation.

Francis Fong Po-kiu, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, said devices attached to ATM keypads can capture users’ PINs and may be used alongside equipment designed to steal card data.

Francis Fong Po-kiu, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, said devices attached to ATM keypads can capture users’ PINs and may be used alongside equipment designed to steal card data.

He advised ATM users to look for loose or bulging casings and keypad covers that differ from those on other machines. Anyone who spots anything unusual should stop using the machine and notify the bank or police. He also recommended shielding the keypad when entering a PIN, taking cards and receipts promptly, and checking account activity for suspicious transactions.

Cardless withdrawals through a bank’s mobile app may reduce the risk of PIN theft, Fong said, adding that customers should use official banking apps, follow ATM instructions and enable biometric and two-factor authentication where available.