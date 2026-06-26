Over $700,000 in gold prizes up for grabs as Henderson Land marks 50 years

Henderson Land is marking its 50th anniversary with a lucky draw offering more than 100 prizes, led by gold prizes worth over HK$700,000, alongside return flights and a series of summer experiences across its shopping malls.

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The “Henderson Land 50th Anniversary Lucky Draw” runs from June 26 until September 6, giving shoppers the chance to win anniversary gold coins, return flights for two and a grand prize gold building ornament.

The campaign will be held in two consecutive rounds. In each round, two first-prize winners will each receive a Henderson Land 50th Anniversary 999.9 gold coin, measuring about 50 millimeters in diameter and weighing about 1.55 taels. Each coin is valued at about HK$83,000.

The second prize in each round is a pair of return economy-class air tickets from Hong Kong to any destination, issued by Miramar Travel and valued at about HK$82,000.

Members who take part in both rounds will also be automatically entered into the grand lucky draw, with a chance to win “The Henderson 999.9 Gold Building Ornament,” valued at about HK$380,000.

Prize Number of winners Prize details Approximate value First Prize 2 winners per round Each winner will receive a Henderson Land 50th Anniversary 999.9 Gold Coin, measuring about 50mm in diameter and weighing about 1.55 taels HK$83,000 each Second Prize 1 winner per round Return flights for two, with economy-class tickets from Hong Kong to any destination, issued by Miramar Travel HK$82,000 Third Prize 2 winners per round Each winner will receive an AMOUR Diamond Beauty Membership HK$80,000 each Fourth Prize 1 winner per round A one-night stay in a Premier Harbour-View Suite at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong HK$21,000 Fifth Prize 1 winner per round 2,500,000 H COINS under the Henderson Land Group’s H COINS App membership program HK$10,000 Sixth Prize 1 winner per round 1,250,000 H COINS under the Henderson Land Group’s H COINS App membership program HK$5,000 Seventh Prize 3 winners per round Each winner will receive a Union Hospital Premium Health Check Service HK$5,000 each Eighth Prize 3 winners per round Each winner will receive a Towngas Fun eVoucher HK$5,000 each Ninth Prize 10 winners per round Each winner will receive a Mira Dining voucher HK$1,500 each Tenth Prize 26 winners per round Each winner will receive a Mira Dining voucher HK$500 each Grand Lucky Draw 1 winner The winner will receive “The Henderson 999.9 Gold Building Ornament” HK$380,000

Customers can take part by making a single net purchase of HK$300 or more through electronic payment at about 1,400 designated Henderson Land mall merchants.

Participating malls include H Queen’s, H Code and 18 On Lan in Central, H Zentre in Tsim Sha Tsui, KOLOUR Tsuen Wan, KOLOUR Yuen Long, Shatin Centre and Shatin Plaza, Metro City Plaza Phases 1 to 3 in Tseung Kwan O, and MOSTown in Ma On Shan.

To enter the draw, shoppers must first register as members of H COINS, Henderson Land’s integrated loyalty program. They can then use the H COINS mobile app to register on the lucky draw event page and submit eligible transaction records for verification.

After approval, eligible participants will be entered into the lucky draw.

Beyond the prizes, Henderson Land malls will stage a range of summer-themed activities and privileges during the campaign period, including large-scale themed photo spots, aviation career experience workshops, indoor summer beach installations and limited-time pop-up stores.

The group said the anniversary campaign is being launched to thank the public for their long-standing support of Henderson Land and its malls.

Further details are available on the campaign website.

