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NEWS

Over $700,000 in gold prizes up for grabs as Henderson Land marks 50 years

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Henderson Land is marking its 50th anniversary with a lucky draw offering more than 100 prizes, led by gold prizes worth over HK$700,000, alongside return flights and a series of summer experiences across its shopping malls.

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The “Henderson Land 50th Anniversary Lucky Draw” runs from June 26 until September 6, giving shoppers the chance to win anniversary gold coins, return flights for two and a grand prize gold building ornament.

The campaign will be held in two consecutive rounds. In each round, two first-prize winners will each receive a Henderson Land 50th Anniversary 999.9 gold coin, measuring about 50 millimeters in diameter and weighing about 1.55 taels. Each coin is valued at about HK$83,000.

The second prize in each round is a pair of return economy-class air tickets from Hong Kong to any destination, issued by Miramar Travel and valued at about HK$82,000.

Members who take part in both rounds will also be automatically entered into the grand lucky draw, with a chance to win “The Henderson 999.9 Gold Building Ornament,” valued at about HK$380,000.

PrizeNumber of winnersPrize detailsApproximate value
First Prize2 winners per roundEach winner will receive a Henderson Land 50th Anniversary 999.9 Gold Coin, measuring about 50mm in diameter and weighing about 1.55 taelsHK$83,000 each
Second Prize1 winner per roundReturn flights for two, with economy-class tickets from Hong Kong to any destination, issued by Miramar TravelHK$82,000
Third Prize2 winners per roundEach winner will receive an AMOUR Diamond Beauty MembershipHK$80,000 each
Fourth Prize1 winner per roundA one-night stay in a Premier Harbour-View Suite at Four Seasons Hotel Hong KongHK$21,000
Fifth Prize1 winner per round2,500,000 H COINS under the Henderson Land Group’s H COINS App membership programHK$10,000
Sixth Prize1 winner per round1,250,000 H COINS under the Henderson Land Group’s H COINS App membership programHK$5,000
Seventh Prize3 winners per roundEach winner will receive a Union Hospital Premium Health Check ServiceHK$5,000 each
Eighth Prize3 winners per roundEach winner will receive a Towngas Fun eVoucherHK$5,000 each
Ninth Prize10 winners per roundEach winner will receive a Mira Dining voucherHK$1,500 each
Tenth Prize26 winners per roundEach winner will receive a Mira Dining voucherHK$500 each
Grand Lucky Draw1 winnerThe winner will receive “The Henderson 999.9 Gold Building Ornament”HK$380,000

Customers can take part by making a single net purchase of HK$300 or more through electronic payment at about 1,400 designated Henderson Land mall merchants.

Participating malls include H Queen’s, H Code and 18 On Lan in Central, H Zentre in Tsim Sha Tsui, KOLOUR Tsuen Wan, KOLOUR Yuen Long, Shatin Centre and Shatin Plaza, Metro City Plaza Phases 1 to 3 in Tseung Kwan O, and MOSTown in Ma On Shan.

To enter the draw, shoppers must first register as members of H COINS, Henderson Land’s integrated loyalty program. They can then use the H COINS mobile app to register on the lucky draw event page and submit eligible transaction records for verification.

After approval, eligible participants will be entered into the lucky draw.

Beyond the prizes, Henderson Land malls will stage a range of summer-themed activities and privileges during the campaign period, including large-scale themed photo spots, aviation career experience workshops, indoor summer beach installations and limited-time pop-up stores.

The group said the anniversary campaign is being launched to thank the public for their long-standing support of Henderson Land and its malls.

Further details are available on the campaign website.
 

Henderson Landlucky draw

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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