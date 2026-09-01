One Victoria Cove offers 35 units in fourth price list

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Hysan Development's underlying profit climbs 7.4pc in first half
13-08-2026 16:22 HKT
Over $700,000 in gold prizes up for grabs as Henderson Land marks 50 years
26-06-2026 12:53 HKT
Henderson Land celebrates 50th anniversary with over 100-prize lucky draw
26-06-2026 11:57 HKT
One Victoria Cove plans to launch more units after Sunday sales
11-06-2026 16:50 HKT
One Victoria Cove phase 4 to offer 80 units for sale on Sunday
10-06-2026 19:02 HKT
Henderson Land unveils first batch for phase 4 of One Victoria Cove
07-06-2026 16:53 HKT
One Victoria Cove to roll out remaining units soon
20-05-2026 16:20 HKT
Brother of Anita Mui hopes mother can be laid to rest beside her daughter
31-08-2026 13:15 HKT