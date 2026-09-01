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PROPERTY

One Victoria Cove offers 35 units in fourth price list

PROPERTY
21 mins ago
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Phase 4 of One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom has released its fourth price list, offering 35 two-bedroom units.

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Discounted prices range from HK$6.78 million to HK$10.09 million, with discounted prices per square foot ranging from HK$19,584 to HK$22,742.

One Victoria Cove is co-developed by Henderson Land (0012), Hysan Development (0014), and Empire Group.

The project has seen strong sales with 702 units sold so far, generating HK$5.95 billion.

One Victoria CoveHenderson LandHysan DevelopmentEmpire Group

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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