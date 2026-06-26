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FINANCE

Henderson Land celebrates 50th anniversary with over 100-prize lucky draw

FINANCE
56 mins ago
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Henderson
Henderson

Henderson Land Development (0012) is offering over 100 prizes including a gold coin and flight tickets in a lucky draw to thank the public for their longstanding support as it celebrates the 50th anniversary. 

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The “Henderson Land 50th Anniversary • Lucky Draw”, which will take place from today to September 6, will be conducted in two consecutive rounds, the developer said.

From today until 6 September 2026, customers can participate by making a single net purchase of HK$300 or more via electronic payment at approximately 1,400 designated Henderson Land malls and merchants.

Eligible participants will be entitled to join the lucky draw, with a chance to win an array of premium prizes, including a Henderson Land 50th Anniversary 999.9 Gold Coin and return flights for two. 

Members who take part in both rounds will be automatically entered the Grand Lucky Draw, with a chance to win “The Henderson 999.9 Gold Building Ornament”. 

To qualify, shoppers must first register as members of the integrated member loyalty program under Henderson Land. Then, using the loyalty program mobile application, they must register on the lucky draw event page and successfully submit their eligible transaction for verification and approval. 

During the event period, Henderson Land’s malls will present a series of summer-themed experiences and privileges, including large-scale themed photo-op spots, aviation career experience workshops, indoor summer beach installations and limited-time pop-up stores, to enrich the community experience, it said.


 

Henderson Landanniversarylucky draw

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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