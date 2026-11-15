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PROPERTY

Henderson Land projects fetches nearly HK$80m on Saturday

PROPERTY
2 hours ago
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Chester II.
Chester II.

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Chester II in Hung Hom sold eight units for over HK$68.8 million on Saturday.

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Transaction prices ranged from HK$7.40 million to HK$9.32 million, translating to HK$21,503 to HK$25,683 per square foot.

Meanwhile, phase 2 of Highwood in To Kwa Wan, also developed by Henderson Land, recorded a single sale on the same day, fetching HK$11.17 million, or HK$24,067 per sq ft. 

The phase has sold a total of 309 units since its launch.

The two projects together raked in nearly HK$80 million in a single day.

Chester IIHung HomHighwoodHenderson Land

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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