Henderson Land projects fetches nearly HK$80m on Saturday

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Chester II in Hung Hom sold eight units for over HK$68.8 million on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Transaction prices ranged from HK$7.40 million to HK$9.32 million, translating to HK$21,503 to HK$25,683 per square foot.

Meanwhile, phase 2 of Highwood in To Kwa Wan, also developed by Henderson Land, recorded a single sale on the same day, fetching HK$11.17 million, or HK$24,067 per sq ft.

The phase has sold a total of 309 units since its launch.

The two projects together raked in nearly HK$80 million in a single day.