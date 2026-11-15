Henderson Land projects fetches nearly HK$80m on Saturday

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Govt revises Hung Hom waterfront plans to boost housing and yacht berths
28-10-2026 10:39 HKT
Govt proposes more homes, twin landmark towers in Hung Hom waterfront revamp
26-10-2026 19:04 HKT
One Marina to release prices for at least 91 units next week
22-10-2026 15:51 HKT
Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027
13-10-2026 20:13 HKT
One Victoria Cove Phase 2 releases sales brochure, offering 384 units
27-09-2026 15:18 HKT
Sino and China Merchants Land name Hung Hom project One Marina
23-09-2026 16:09 HKT
Chester II expects 4,000 checks by Friday
10-09-2026 16:41 HKT
Customs seizes $100m in smuggled endangered species hidden in vessel
12-11-2026 19:34 HKT