Double Coast III releases 94 units in third price list

Wheelock Properties’s Double Coast III in Kai Tak has released 94 additional units in its third price list, with with an average discounted price of HK$20,268 per square foot and sales arrangements to be announced later this week.

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The units span from 249 to 340 sq ft. Discounted prices range from HK$4.61 million to HK$7.33 million, with discounted prices per sq ft ranging from HK$18,526 to HK$21,533, up 1 to 2 percent, according tp Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu, vice chairman and managing director of Wheelock Properties.

Double Coast has sold 566 units since its launch, with 254 units sold this year.

This project is co-developed by Wheelock Properties, Henderson Land Development (0012), China Overseas Land & Investment (0688), and New World Development (0017).