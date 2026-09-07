Double Coast III releases 94 units in third price list

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The Pavilia Farm III sells two-bedroom unit for HK$14.43m
06-09-2026 16:13 HKT
Miami Quay I sells unit for HK$14.67m via tender
03-09-2026 14:53 HKT
One Victoria Cove offers 35 units in fourth price list
01-09-2026 19:24 HKT
Sky Ace Enterprise names North Point project State Residence
01-09-2026 17:32 HKT
K11 MUSEA first-half sales surge 40pc to hit record high
01-09-2026 15:29 HKT
Wheelock releases new price list for Palo Springs, starting at HK$5.48m
12-08-2026 14:49 HKT
Wheelock Properties unveils first batch of 65 flats in Park Silicon
07-08-2026 17:10 HKT
China Overseas secures Hung Hom Bailey Street project with HK$6.9b bid
31-07-2026 22:51 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III to tender three special units next Monday
30-07-2026 17:05 HKT
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT