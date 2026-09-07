logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Double Coast III releases 94 units in third price list

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Wheelock Properties’s Double Coast III in Kai Tak has released 94 additional units in its third price list, with with an average discounted price of HK$20,268 per square foot and sales arrangements to be announced later this week. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The units span from 249 to 340 sq ft. Discounted prices range from HK$4.61 million to HK$7.33 million, with discounted prices per sq ft ranging from HK$18,526 to HK$21,533, up 1 to 2 percent, according tp Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu, vice chairman and managing director of Wheelock Properties. 

Double Coast has sold 566 units since its launch, with 254 units sold this year. 

This project is co-developed by Wheelock Properties, Henderson Land Development (0012), China Overseas Land & Investment (0688), and New World Development (0017).

 

 

Double Coast IIINew World DevelopmentWheelock PropertiesHenderson LandChina Overseas Land & Investment

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Pavilia Farm III sells two-bedroom unit for HK$14.43m
PROPERTY
06-09-2026 16:13 HKT
Miami Quay I.
Miami Quay I sells unit for HK$14.67m via tender
PROPERTY
03-09-2026 14:53 HKT
One Victoria Cove offers 35 units in fourth price list
PROPERTY
01-09-2026 19:24 HKT
State Residence.
Sky Ace Enterprise names North Point project State Residence
PROPERTY
01-09-2026 17:32 HKT
K11 MUSEA posts record first-half sales on robust high-end spending. NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT
K11 MUSEA first-half sales surge 40pc to hit record high
FINANCE
01-09-2026 15:29 HKT
From left: Phoebe Yee Lai-chu, Wheelock’s assistant director and general manager (commercial), Ricky Wong, Jan Ng Ka-bo, Wheelock's senior manager of project marketing
Wheelock releases new price list for Palo Springs, starting at HK$5.48m
PROPERTY
12-08-2026 14:49 HKT
Ricky Wong, vice chairman and managing director of Wheelock Properties, right
Wheelock Properties unveils first batch of 65 flats in Park Silicon
PROPERTY
07-08-2026 17:10 HKT
Bailey Street / Chi Kiang Street Project in Hung Hom. URA
China Overseas secures Hung Hom Bailey Street project with HK$6.9b bid
PROPERTY
31-07-2026 22:51 HKT
Cannas Ho
Record rents, tenant-turned buyers to support property market, New World says
PROPERTY
30-07-2026 19:12 HKT
Cannas Ho, left.
The Pavilia Farm III to tender three special units next Monday
PROPERTY
30-07-2026 17:05 HKT
(File photo)
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
NEWS
22 hours ago
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump waves to reporters while stepping off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on September 4, 2026.
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
WORLD
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT
Jason Gunawan sweeps teammate Lee Cheuk-yiu to capture historic China Masters badminton title
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.