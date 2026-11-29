Hong Kong’s first astronaut and payload specialist Lai Ka-ying is expected to return to Earth early Monday morning after a six-month mission aboard the Tiangong space station, while she also received a symbolic gift wishing the city prosperity and its people well-being.

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CCTV News aired footage on Saturday of a handover ceremony involving the six crew members of Shenzhou-23 and Shenzhou-24, during which the keys to the space station were transferred.

Lai, crewmate Zhang Zhiyuan and Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali are scheduled to return aboard the Shenzhou-23 return capsule. Ali is the first foreign astronaut to take part in the mission, which launched last Wednesday. Zhang will command the return mission.

Zhu Yangzhu will remain in orbit for another six months to take part in a year-long stay experiment alongside Shenzhou-24 commander Tang Hongbo and crew member Wu Yi.

After bidding farewell to Lai and Zhang and shaking their hands, Zhu wished them a safe and smooth journey home, adding that they would meet again in Beijing next year.

Wu also presented Lai with a gift named “Happiness”, saying it conveyed wishes for Hong Kong’s socioeconomic prosperity and for peace and happiness among its people. Lai thanked the crew for the precious gift from Tiangong, while Ali said their friendship was unbreakable.

Sources said the Shenzhou-23 return window was expected to open at about 5am on November 30. The Dongfeng landing site in Inner Mongolia will still be dark and very cold at that time.

The landing site held a comprehensive drill on Friday in preparation for the return. Ground vehicles, including command, search, communications and medical-monitoring units, were deployed, along with five helicopters assigned to command and communications, medical rescue and ambulance duties.

Drones will also provide overhead lighting to help ground crews work in the darkness and freezing temperatures of the Gobi Desert before dawn.

Experts said return windows are calculated according to orbital mechanics rather than chosen arbitrarily. The spacecraft can land safely within the designated zone only at specific times, and for this mission the window falls at night.

A comprehensive monitoring and support network—including Beidou satellites, tracking stations, patrol aircraft, infrared sensors and radar—is in place to track the capsule.