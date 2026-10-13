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NEWS

Law Society opens dispute-resolution center at former Central office

NEWS
36 mins ago
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President Roden Tong Man-lung said the Council decided to repurpose the site in response to growing demand for arbitration and mediation facilities
President Roden Tong Man-lung said the Council decided to repurpose the site in response to growing demand for arbitration and mediation facilities

The Law Society of Hong Kong has transformed its former office at Wing On House in Central into a multifunctional center for arbitration, mediation and other dispute resolution services. 

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The revamped, 30,000-square-foot center officially opened on Tuesday. Deputy Secretary for Justice Horace Cheung Kwok-kwan and other leaders from the legal sector attended the ceremony.

Originally purchased in 1997 under then-president Anthony Chow Wing-kin, the historic premises were operated as the Law Society’s main office for nearly three decades before the administrative offices relocated to The Center in April. 

President Roden Tong Man-lung said the Council decided to repurpose the site in response to growing demand for arbitration and mediation facilities

President Roden Tong Man-lung said the Council decided to repurpose the site in response to growing demand for arbitration and mediation facilities, while helping practitioners manage high rental costs. The center will also provide a place for members and practicing solicitors to share knowledge and experience, meet and build connections.

The center features three arbitration suites, several meeting rooms that can also be used as examination venues for more than 100 people, a lecture hall, and a cocktail reception area. 

The Law Society plans to rent the facilities to members at half the market rate to give back to the profession.

Reflecting on the site’s history, Tong said generations of presidents, members and secretariat staff had witnessed significant milestones there, while upholding professional standards, public confidence and the rule of law.

The Law Society’s membership has grown from 4,500 when it acquired the premises to nearly 14,000 today, he said. Its core mission—to serve members, uphold professional integrity and defend the legal system—remains unchanged.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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