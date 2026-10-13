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NEWS

Employment agency chief slams Kai Tak elder abuse, urges closer communication to prevent conflicts

NEWS
10 mins ago
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Following the tragic death of a 93-year-old woman at Tak Long Estate in Kai Tak in an alleged murder case, the Hong Kong Union of Employment Agencies has called on employers to maintain closer communication with employment agencies to help manage caregiving stress.

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Association chairman Thomas Chan Tung-fung expressed shock and anger over the incident, emphasizing that abuse and physical violence are completely intolerable. 

Speaking on a radio program, Chan noted that friction between domestic helpers and elderly care recipients often stems from communication barriers, exhaustion, and a lack of patience. He added that agencies typically issue severe warnings upon detecting initial signs of physical abuse.

While many households utilize home surveillance cameras, Chan advised employers to actively liaise with agencies so that professionals can intervene, communicate with helpers, and alleviate their pressure. 

He pointed out that a significant number of domestic workers proactively approach their agencies when facing difficulties at work.

 

Tak Long Estateelder abuse

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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