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NEWS

Two firms seeking imported dishwashers banned after failing to hire local applicants

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Two employers have been sanctioned for violating requirements under the Enhanced Supplementary Labour Scheme (ESLS). The Labor Department announced on Monday that it has barred both companies from applying to import workers for two years, effective immediately.

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The employers, Shengshi Investment Management Co., Limited and Ho Fu Kee Noodles (Tsuen Wan) Limited, were found to have breached ESLS regulations while applying to import dishwashers.

According to authorities, Shengshi imposed unauthorized recruitment terms without department approval, submitted falsified local recruitment results, and failed to hire a qualified local applicant without a reasonable excuse. 

Ho Fu Kee Noodles similarly failed to hire a qualified applicant without a valid reason.

“If an employer violates labor or immigration laws, ESLS requirements, or the Standard Employment Contract, the LD will impose an administrative sanction, such sanctions may include stopping the processing of the employer’s pending applications, withdrawing previously granted approvals to import workers, and refusing to process any subsequent applications from the employer,” a department spokesperson said.

Labor Departmentlabor importation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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