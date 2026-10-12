Indonesian domestic helper arrested after 93-year-old woman dies following alleged assault

A 52-year-old Indonesian domestic helper has been arrested on suspicion of murder after CCTV footage allegedly showed her assaulting a 93-year-old woman in her care at a Kai Tak housing estate for six minutes before the woman was found unconscious.

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The incident occurred at Tak Yiu House in Tak Long Estate on Sunday (Oct 11). The woman was taken to United Christian Hospital but was pronounced dead at 9.12am.

Police said the woman's family reviewed CCTV footage at around 11pm on Sunday and discovered that the helper had allegedly slapped and struck the woman on the head, neck and face more than 20 times between 8.03am and 8.09am. The footage also showed the helper repeatedly stepping on the woman's abdomen and moving her roughly.

At around 8.10am, the helper found the woman unresponsive and tried to wake her before calling the woman's niece at 8.20am. Security staff at the building subsequently helped alert police.

The victim had been living alone since her husband died about 30 years ago. She had suffered from high blood pressure, high blood sugar and high cholesterol for more than a decade, and was diagnosed with colorectal cancer 17 years ago. She also suffered a stroke more than two years ago and required long-term medication, regular medical follow-ups and round-the-clock care.

The family hired the helper in late 2022, and she began caring for the woman in January 2023.

Police said an initial forensic examination found two bruises on the woman's chest, as well as bruises on her lower abdomen, right abdomen and right jaw. An abrasion was also found on the left side of her neck.

No obvious fatal injuries were found during the preliminary examination. An autopsy and further tests will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police believe the alleged assault may have stemmed from friction over the long-term caregiving arrangement or strained relations caused by fatigue.

Initial investigations suggested that the woman had also been assaulted by the helper on previous occasions, with incidents reportedly occurring daily over the preceding two weeks.

The woman's relatives visited about once a month, while the Social Welfare Department conducted regular home visits.

The helper remains in police custody. The case is under investigation.