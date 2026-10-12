Abby Choi murder trial hears ex-husband spent recklessly, ‘did nothing’ in mainland business

Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung’s mother told the High Court that her daughter’s former husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, had done little business on the mainland and had spent money recklessly, as the murder trial entered its 14th day.

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Kwong, his father Kwong Kau and elder brother Kwong Kong-kit have pleaded not guilty to murdering Choi, whose remains were found in a Tai Po village house in 2023.

Under cross-examination, Choi’s mother said Kwong had not previously been violent toward her daughter, but the pair began arguing frequently from 2022 over the proposed sale of a property.

She said members of the Kwong family initially opposed the sale. After she told Kwong the dispute could be settled in court, he later took his father to sign an authorization document, the court heard.

The defense also questioned her about a HK$370,370 transfer involving Kwong. She said the money came from the sale of a vehicle or property in Hainan and denied that Kwong had given her money to repay gambling debts.

She maintained that Kwong had relied on Choi financially and rejected suggestions that she had tailored her evidence to support the prosecution case.

When asked whether she knew if Kwong had been successful in business, Choi’s mother said she had seen his activities on the mainland and did not believe he was running any meaningful business.

The defense also questioned her claim that Choi had put about HK$70 million into Kwong’s ventures despite being a capable businesswoman. She said Choi had not recovered any of the money and insisted the funds had come from her daughter.

On the property dispute, the defense suggested Kwong had shown willingness to sell by taking his father to a law firm in October 2022. Choi’s mother said he only agreed after being pressured.

She also rejected suggestions that she had implicated Kwong because of hostility toward his father, maintaining that the family had resisted the sale from the outset.

