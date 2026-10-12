Calls for greater silver workforce support as elderly job seekers reach nearly 10,000

Social enterprises and lawmakers have urged the government to implement more support measures and corporate hiring incentives to better leverage the silver workforce amid a rising number of seniors seeking employment.

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Their calls came after Labour Department figures show that the number of job seekers aged 60 or above registered with its job centers rose from 6,131 in 2023 to 8,693 in 2024, reaching 9,908 in 2025. Census and Statistics Department data show that the labour force participation rate is about 50 percent among people aged 60 to 64, but just 13 percent among those aged 65 and above.

Joyce Mak, deputy president of a social enterprise Gingko House, said society should provide employment opportunities for seniors who want to work, even though not all older people are seeking jobs.

She noted that many want to work not only for financial security but also to build social connections and contribute to society.

Mak said government policies remain heavily focused on care, elderly services and healthcare, while employment is often treated as a secondary priority. She called for more support to help older people find work and make better use of the silver workforce.

The government released the Report on Ageing Society Strategies last month, which outlines 73 measures across 11 areas, including healthcare, residential care, community support and urban planning. While the report includes a number of new initiatives, its proposals on older people’s employment largely maintain existing measures.

Lawmaker Lam Chun-sing said tapping the productive potential of older people was important as Hong Kong’s workforce shrinks amid a rapidly aging population. Encouraging employment among healthy seniors who are willing to work would give them a steady income, boost community spending and support the government’s vision for a “silver economy”, he said.

To address age bias in hiring, Lam proposed that the government go beyond its existing per-person subsidies and introduce targets for the proportion of older employees in companies’ workforces. Businesses that meet the targets could receive tax breaks or other financial incentives.

He also proposed a one-stop program through the Employees Retraining Board for businesses willing to hire at least a dozen older workers. The scheme would combine customized corporate training with guaranteed job placement, helping reduce recruitment barriers and encourage more companies to take part.