At least 12 HK citizens forced to sign voluntary departure agreements at US airports, report says

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have detained at least 12 Hong Kong citizens at various American airports since June and forced them to sign voluntary departure agreements, according to a report by US news website Politico.

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These Hong Kong citizens are protected under a Biden-era presidential directive that allows them to live and work in the US until February 5 next year. However, current US President Donald Trump has not yet announced an extension.

The report detailed the case of one Hongkonger who was detained at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in July.

ICE agents threatened to hold him in detention for months unless he signed a voluntary departure document, while the report pointed out that such detentions are the latest example of the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration crackdown.

Politico noted that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the body that oversees ICE, declined to comment on specific cases. However, it said in a statement that the work authorizations granted to Hong Kong citizens do "not confer legal status in the United States."

The department added that DHS still retains the authority to initiate deportation proceedings against individuals holding this temporary status.