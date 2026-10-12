Four-vehicle collision causes temporary delays on Tsing Kwai Highway

A four-vehicle collision involving three KMB buses and a van occurred on the Tsing Kwai Highway toward the airport on Monday morning, prompting temporary lane closures.

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The crash occurred at around 11.42am. One bus sustained severe front-end damage with a shattered windshield. The bus captain reported back pain and was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment.

Due to the accident, the Transport Department temporarily closed part of the lanes of Tsing Kwai Highway (both bounds) near Container Terminal Berth 5. All lanes have since reopened to traffic.