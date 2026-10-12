Citybus operates 50 trips on New Huanggang Port routes on opening morning

Citybus operated around 50 trips between urban Hong Kong and the redeveloped Huanggang Port on Monday morning, with services running smoothly during the morning peak hour.

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Following the opening of the new passenger clearance building at Huanggang Port, special early-morning departures on routes B13 and B14 carried around 100 passengers from the city to the port. By 10.30am, approximately 50 departures in total across both directions had been operated.

The bus operator said it is maintaining close communication with the Transport Department to deploy service adjustments for the upcoming Chung Yeung Festival long weekend.

When passenger flow reaches its peak at the port, route B15 will add special short-working trips running directly from Huanggang Port to Tuen Mun Station.

Meanwhile, route B13 will launch southbound express departures from the port that run non-stop via San Tin and Kam Tin, heading straight to the Tai Lam Tunnel and Hong Kong Island.