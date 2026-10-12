logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

New Huanggang Port opens with smooth operations and one-minute clearance times

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

The revamped Huanggang Port officially opened on Monday with operations running smoothly, as travelers praised the streamlined joint-inspection process that cuts clearance times down to just one minute. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At the arrival hall on the fourth floor of the Hong Kong port, many mainland visitors crossed the border early in the morning, some running to get through. One visitor said the old port was relatively basic, while the new facility was spacious and cut the entire clearance process to about a minute.

As he often travels to the mainland late at night, he said he expected to use the new port more frequently.

Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki and Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung inspected the port.
Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki and Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung inspected the port.

A Hong Kong resident also made a short trip through the port, taking the metro into the mainland before returning. He said the new route required no transfers, saving considerable time compared with the old port.

Drivers using the cross-border vehicle inspection channels also reported a smooth process, with checks taking about two minutes.

One driver said he needed to present only a single document and follow staff instructions. He described the process as more comprehensive and convenient than at the former Lok Ma Chau Control Point, adding that it would better serve cross-border travelers and businesspeople.

Some drivers, however, said traffic around the Hong Kong port area was initially slow, causing a temporary queue.

After inspecting the port, Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki said operations were generally smooth and passenger clearance was seamless. 

Chan noted that Monday was not a public holiday and said the coming weekend would be a major test. Authorities will closely monitor passenger flows and hope staff can quickly become familiar with the new clearance arrangements to handle larger crowds.

He added that if the new clearance system works well, the government will consider introducing it at other ports.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung’s mother (middle) told the High Court that her daughter’s former husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, had done little business on the mainland and had spent money recklessly, as the murder trial entered its 14th day. (File)
Abby Choi murder trial hears ex-husband spent recklessly, ‘did nothing’ in mainland business
NEWS
1 hour ago
Four-vehicle collision causes temporary delays on Tsing Kwai Highway
NEWS
1 hour ago
Labour Department figures show that the number of job seekers aged 60 or above registered with its job centers reached 9,908 in 2025.
Calls for greater silver workforce support as elderly job seekers reach nearly 10,000
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong eyes trial of 'AI City Brain' by next typhoon season, says Eric Chan
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
At least 12 HK citizens forced to sign voluntary departure agreements at US airports, report says
NEWS
2 hours ago
93-year-old woman dies after alleged assault by Indonesian domestic helper in Kai Tak
NEWS
2 hours ago
Tourism Industry urges direct tour bus access at new Huanggang Port
NEWS
2 hours ago
Citybus operates 50 trips on New Huanggang Port routes on opening morning
NEWS
4 hours ago
(Online Photo)
At least 19 injured as minibus and truck collide on San Tin Highway
NEWS
4 hours ago
Over 5,100 travelers pass through New Huanggang Port on opening morning
NEWS
5 hours ago
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
21 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT
Cantopop diva Anita Mui's ashes urn reported missing as family and fans appeal for leads 
NEWS
11-10-2026 13:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.