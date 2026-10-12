New Huanggang Port opens with smooth operations and one-minute clearance times

The revamped Huanggang Port officially opened on Monday with operations running smoothly, as travelers praised the streamlined joint-inspection process that cuts clearance times down to just one minute.

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At the arrival hall on the fourth floor of the Hong Kong port, many mainland visitors crossed the border early in the morning, some running to get through. One visitor said the old port was relatively basic, while the new facility was spacious and cut the entire clearance process to about a minute.

As he often travels to the mainland late at night, he said he expected to use the new port more frequently.

Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki and Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung inspected the port.

A Hong Kong resident also made a short trip through the port, taking the metro into the mainland before returning. He said the new route required no transfers, saving considerable time compared with the old port.

Drivers using the cross-border vehicle inspection channels also reported a smooth process, with checks taking about two minutes.

One driver said he needed to present only a single document and follow staff instructions. He described the process as more comprehensive and convenient than at the former Lok Ma Chau Control Point, adding that it would better serve cross-border travelers and businesspeople.

Some drivers, however, said traffic around the Hong Kong port area was initially slow, causing a temporary queue.

After inspecting the port, Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki said operations were generally smooth and passenger clearance was seamless.

Chan noted that Monday was not a public holiday and said the coming weekend would be a major test. Authorities will closely monitor passenger flows and hope staff can quickly become familiar with the new clearance arrangements to handle larger crowds.

He added that if the new clearance system works well, the government will consider introducing it at other ports.