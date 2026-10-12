At least 19 injured as minibus and truck collide on San Tin Highway

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NASA images reveal crater left by SpaceX rocket's Moon crash
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Who were the two pilots who flew the Air India jet that crashed?
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Indian pilots demand further probe of Air India crash
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Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
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