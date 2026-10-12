At least 19 injured as minibus and truck collide on San Tin Highway

At least 19 people were injured after a green minibus collided with a truck on San Tin Highway near Fairview Park on Monday morning.

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The accident occurred at 9.24am on the Yuen Long-bound section of the highway. Emergency personnel dispatched to the scene assessed and triaged the injured, identifying one person in serious condition, two with moderate injuries, and 16 with minor injuries.

The seriously injured victim was rushed to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos posted online showed the minibus parked in the left lane with its front end and driver-side door severely crushed and its windshield detached. Passengers were seen waiting by the roadside for assistance, while the truck was stopped diagonally in the right lane.

The Transport Department announced that part of the Yuen Long-bound lanes of San Tin Highway near Fairview Park were closed to traffic following the collision, with motorists advised to use the remaining open lanes. Heavy traffic was reported in the area.