Tourism Industry urges direct tour bus access at new Huanggang Port

The tourism industry is pressing for improvements at the revamped Huanggang Port, with calls for tour buses to be allowed direct access to the checkpoint, according to Timothy Chui Ting-pong, executive director of the Tourism Association.

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His comments came as 20 to 30 tour groups were expected to enter the mainland through Huanggang, with about 20 mainland groups arriving in Hong Kong on the port's first day.

Under current arrangements, Chui told a radio program on Monday that tour coaches are unable to drive up to the checkpoint, forcing travelers to transfer to franchised buses or cross-border shuttles. They then reboard their original coaches in Shenzhen after clearing joint inspection.

While the industry has requested "door-to-door" access to the new checkpoint, Chui explained that the public transport interchange at the site is currently too small to accommodate direct tour bus service. He emphasized the need for a more streamlined process that would benefit both travelers and the tourism sector.

Chui also highlighted features of the new inspection building, such as the “Eye of Huanggang,” an eye-shaped observation deck offering natural light and panoramic views of both Shenzhen and Hong Kong. However, he advised residents to heed authorities' advice and avoid visiting the port solely for photo opportunities.