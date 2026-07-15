Citybus gets green light for autonomous minibus trial between Science Park and University Station

The Transport Department has granted Citybus Limited a pilot license to trial autonomous minibuses between Science Park and MTR University Station, with services set to begin on July 22.

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According to the department, it is the eighth autonomous vehicle pilot license issued so far. The trial will involve two autonomous light buses running through Science Park East Avenue, Science Park West Avenue, Science Park Road, Chak Cheung Street and Ma Liu Shui Public Transport Interchange.

The license is valid for nearly three years, allowing the trial to run from next Wednesday until the end of May 2029. Services will operate daily from 9am to 6pm and from 7pm to 5am.

During the trial, a backup operator will be stationed in each vehicle at all times to take control when necessary. All vehicles are also required to display official labels for identification.

A Transport Department spokesperson said the government has been promoting autonomous vehicle development through policy support, regulatory coordination and financial subsidies.

Funded by the Smart Traffic Fund, the project aims to develop 12-seat autonomous light buses suitable for Hong Kong’s road environment by testing them under complex road conditions, including roundabouts and public transport interchanges.

The project is expected to provide practical data to enhance autonomous driving technology tailored to Hong Kong’s road conditions.

The spokesperson said driving and road safety remain top priorities, adding that the government will draw on practical experience to refine technical standards and share research findings with the industry in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, the Autonomous Vehicle Applications Promotion Working Group, chaired by the Commissioner for Transport, will continue to review progress with industry and government partners. It will also advise on trial locations, vehicle types and licensing arrangements for the commercial development of autonomous vehicles.

The government is studying suitable regulatory arrangements to allow autonomous vehicles to provide a certain level of commercial service in designated areas on a trial basis.

The department invited interested organizations and enterprises to apply for pilot licenses. Each application will be assessed under the Code of Practice for Trial and Pilot Use, taking into account factors such as operational design domain, relevant standards and road testing performance.