Hundreds line up in Mong Kok for overnight cross-boundary trips

Hundreds of northbound travelers queued in Mong Kok in the early hours of Sunday following Halloween celebrations.

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Queues for the 616S green minibus route to the Huanggang Port stretched along the pavement on Sai Yeung Choi Street South, with 300 to 400 passengers waiting outside closed shops.

Nearby in Prince Edward, nearly 300 people gathered at a cross-boundary bus stop.

Police officers were stationed at the scene to maintain order, deploying traffic cones, tape, and metal barricades to set up queueing lanes and directional signs.

Among the passengers in Prince Edward was a traveler from Guangdong who attended Canadian singer The Weeknd’s concert with two friends. She said she boarded a bus after waiting for about half an hour, which was faster than expected.

Separately, the Security Bureau said that as of 12.30am, estimated waiting times at the new Huanggang Port reached 45 minutes for visiting travelers and 25 minutes for Hong Kong residents.