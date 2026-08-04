ImmD conducts tests, staff training for joint clearance at new Huanggang Port

The Immigration Department (ImmD) is actively conducting system and operational tests in preparation for collaborative inspection and joint clearance at the new Huanggang Port, alongside staff training, said Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung.

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In an interview with Sing Tao Daily — the sister publication of The Standard -- Kwok revealed that the new port will feature significantly more clearance facilities and a higher designed passenger flow capacity compared to the existing Lok Ma Chau Control Point.

While staff from the current Lok Ma Chau facility will be reassigned to the redeveloped port, the ImmD has also increased its manpower through its post-retirement service contract scheme.

Kwok also provided an update on the latest operations of the "contactless e-channel" service, which began a trial run in June at the departure hall of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) Hong Kong Port.

The service allows enrolled, eligible Hong Kong permanent residents to enjoy seamless, "on-the-move" self-service departure clearance without the need to present a physical Hong Kong identity card or scan an e-Channel QR code.

Approximately 10,000 individuals have registered for the service, with over 20,000 passenger trips recorded to date.

The ImmD is exploring the expansion of the contactless system to the bridge's arrival hall and other immigration control points, as well as assessing the feasibility of extending eligibility to a wider range of traveler categories, Kwok added.