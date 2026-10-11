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NEWS

New Huanggang Port to open on Oct 12 with 60-second video series on clearance

NEWS
5 hours ago
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(Source: Information Services Department)

The Information Services Department has launched a series of three 60-second short videos to introduce the design, transport links, and clearance arrangements ahead of the official opening of the redeveloped Huanggang Port at 6.30am on Monday.

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Operating as a 24-hour land boundary control point, the nine-storey passenger terminal features an "Eye of Shenzhen" funnel-shaped ceiling design and glass windows for natural lighting, alongside 56 escalators, 40 lifts, and public facilities including free government Wi-Fi, baby care rooms, and drinking fountains.

To simplify procedures, the port adopts a "collaborative inspection and joint clearance" mode equipped with 134 automated channels and 68 manual counters, allowing enrolled travellers to clear both checkpoints simultaneously by presenting documents once or using facial recognition.

For cross-boundary vehicles, a "joint one-stop" system across three-gate lanes uses integrated devices to collect body temperature, document, and biometric data simultaneously, enabling drivers to complete a "five-party inspection" without leaving their vehicles.

To support cross-boundary travel, the transport interchange provides seven franchised bus routes, six green minibus routes, five 24-hour short-haul cross-boundary coach routes, and direct access for urban, New Territories, and pre-booked fleet taxis.

new Huanggang PortInformation Services Department

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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