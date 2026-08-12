Seven bus and six minibus routes to serve new Huanggang Port

The new Huanggang Port will feature seven franchised bus routes and six minibus routes to connect cross-border travellers across Hong Kong, according to the Transport Department.

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Among the bus routes, which have fares ranging from HK$10.5 to HK$27.6, Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) will operate two daytime services, including Route B10 linking the port to Tsing Yi and Kwai Fong, and Route B11, which will run through Yuen Long and Tin Shui Wai.

KMB will also operate an overnight service, Route NB73, running through Sheung Shui, Tai Po, and Sha Tin.

Another three bus routes will be operated by Citybus, including Route B13 serving North Point, Sai Wan Ho, and Chai Wan, and Route B14 that connects the port to Kai Tak.

Route B15 will run through Hung Shui Kiu and Castle Peak Bay in Tuen Mun, operating exclusively on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays. The remaining route, B12, operated by New Lantao Bus, will serve Tai Po, the Science Park, Ma On Shan, and Wu Kai Sha.

Of the six minibus routes, three daytime services will run to Tuen Mun Station, Tuen Mun Ferry Pier, and Pat Heung Road, with fares ranging between HK$9.7 and HK$15.7.

The three overnight minibus routes will travel to Tin Shui Wai, Tuen Mun Ferry Pier, and Mong Kok, with fares ranging from HK$14.6 to HK$28.5.

Furthermore, five short-haul cross-boundary bus routes will connect the port to Mong Kok, Yau Tsim, Kwun Tong, Wan Chai, and Tsuen Wan.

For taxi passengers, the new Huanggang Port will feature dedicated pick-up and drop-off stands for both Urban and New Territories taxis, along with a designated parking area for pre-booked premium taxi fleets. However, pick-up points for pre-booked, non-fleet private hire vehicles will not be available.

No public parking lots will be established at the port due to limited space, the Transport Department added, urging travellers to utilize public transport services when crossing the border.