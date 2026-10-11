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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Taishan Station added to HK-Zhanjiang high-speed rail route

NEWS
6 hours ago
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The MTR Corporation announced on Sunday that its daily high-speed rail service between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and Zhanjiangxi will now include a stop at Taishan, Guangdong. 

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The trains G6048/5 and G6046/7 will begin serving the new station immediately. With the addition of Taishan Station, the total number of direct high-speed rail destinations from Hong Kong rises to 114.

According to the MTR, the new stop is expected to make travel more convenient for citizens and visitors, particularly those returning to their hometowns to visit family or for leisure trips.

MTRhigh-speed rail

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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