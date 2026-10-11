Taishan Station added to HK-Zhanjiang high-speed rail route

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In One in Ho Man Tin to tender final two‑bedroom units next week
23-09-2026 18:17 HKT
MTR backs HK's Five-Year Plan, Policy Address to fast-tracks rail projects
16-09-2026 18:49 HKT
MTR passengers to enjoy 50pc fare discount on Oct 24
15-09-2026 17:05 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT
MTR mourns passing of city's first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa
09-09-2026 23:52 HKT
MTR's Australian subsidiaries win five honours at Rail Industry Awards
09-09-2026 13:20 HKT
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT